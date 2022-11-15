Left Menu

MCD election: 2012 candidates file nominations

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2022 14:19 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 14:01 IST
MCD election: 2012 candidates file nominations
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A total of 2,012 candidates have filed their nomination papers with poll authorities for the upcoming civic elections in Delhi, sources said on Tuesday.

On the last day to file the papers -- Monday -- all 750 candidates of the three major parties in the national capital -- AAP, BJP and Congress -- and nominees from other parties and many independents filed their nominations The tabulation of data from nominations filed went on till wee hours, the sources said.

A total of 2,564 nominations from 2,012 candidates have been received by poll authorities, a source said on Tuesday.

The process for the receipt of nominations went completely smoothly and elaborate arrangements had been put in place at all ROs headquarters, officials had said on Monday. Polling will be held on December 4 and votes will be counted on December 7. In the civic election in 2017, the BJP had won 181 of the 270 wards. No polling could be held on two seats due to death of candidates. The AAP had won 48 wards and the Congress 27. This will be the first civic election after the fresh delimitation exercise, and the much-awaited poll will be held in the gap between the two phases of the Gujarat assembly elections, which will take place on December 1 and 5.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through space

NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through sp...

 Global
2
OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

Global
3
Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory virus season?

Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory viru...

 United States
4
FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022