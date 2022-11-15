Left Menu

FIFA brings football training to Ivory Coast classrooms

"When they play on football fields they banish violence, build leadership (skills) and communicate with others," F4S manager Fatimata Sow said in Abidjan. The programme is run in collaboration with the United Nations and aims to contribute to the schooling of around 700 million children by combining sports and education.

Children at primary schools in Abidjan traded classrooms for football fields last week to take part in a FIFA initiative to make the sport more accessible and contribute to education. Ivory Coast is the first country in West Africa and the fifth on the continent to join FIFA's "Football for Schools" (F4S) programme, launched in 2019 with pilot projects in Puerto Rico and Lebanon.

Children in yellow bibs and white jerseys practised passes and dribbled between cones under the guidance of FIFA instructors. "When they play on football fields they banish violence, build leadership (skills) and communicate with others," F4S manager Fatimata Sow said in Abidjan.

The programme is run in collaboration with the United Nations and aims to contribute to the schooling of around 700 million children by combining sports and education. "The workshops... connect football with education. Life, football and technical skills are taught in a session," said F4S instructor Antonio Buenano.

