COP27:Brazil's Lula says Amazon rainforest vital to global climate security

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2022 21:45 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 21:45 IST
Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said climate change will have the highest profile in his government, and that he will prioritize efforts to fight deforestation in the Amazon rainforest.

"There is no climate security for the world without a protected Amazon," said Lula in a speech at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt. "We will do whatever it takes to have zero deforestation and the degradation of our biomes." Lula said he believed the struggle against global warming was also inseparable from the struggle against poverty.

