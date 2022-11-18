Left Menu

Manika becomes first Indian woman to reach Asian Cup TT semifinals

PTI | Bangkok | Updated: 18-11-2022 16:19 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 16:13 IST
Manika Batra (Photo: TTFI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Star paddler Manika Batra on Friday became the first Indian woman to reach the semifinals of the Asian Cup Table Tennis tournament with a 4-3 win over higher ranked Chen Szu-Yu of Chinese Taipei here.

World number 44 Manika beat Chen, ranked 23rd in the ITTF chart, 6-11 11-6 11-5 11-7 8-11 9-11 11-9 in a hard-fought women's singles quarterfinals.

The Indian ace had earlier shocked world No. 7 Chen Xingtong of China in a round of 16 match on Thursday. In the semifinals, Manika will meet the winner of the match between Jeon Jihee of Korea and Mima Ito of Japan.

