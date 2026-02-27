South Korea's U-turn: Google Maps Gets Green Light
South Korea has approved Google's request to export its high-precision map data, ending a two-decade-old ban. The decision, contingent on strict security measures, could reshape the local digital mapping market. This move comes as the U.S. pressures for fair treatment of its tech firms in South Korea.
South Korea has granted Google permission to export its high-precision map data, marking a policy shift after two decades of resistance. This decision allows the U.S. tech behemoth to challenge local players that have dominated the mapping market.
However, the approval comes with conditions: blurring sensitive security sites and restricting certain geographical coordinates. Google is required to handle map data on local servers and can only export information linked to pre-approved navigation services.
This landmark decision reflects U.S. demands for South Korea to treat American tech companies equitably and could see shifts in digital map services previously led by Naver and Kakao due to Google's re-entry.
