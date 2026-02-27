Left Menu

South Korea's U-turn: Google Maps Gets Green Light

South Korea has approved Google's request to export its high-precision map data, ending a two-decade-old ban. The decision, contingent on strict security measures, could reshape the local digital mapping market. This move comes as the U.S. pressures for fair treatment of its tech firms in South Korea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2026 11:24 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 11:24 IST
South Korea's U-turn: Google Maps Gets Green Light
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

South Korea has granted Google permission to export its high-precision map data, marking a policy shift after two decades of resistance. This decision allows the U.S. tech behemoth to challenge local players that have dominated the mapping market.

However, the approval comes with conditions: blurring sensitive security sites and restricting certain geographical coordinates. Google is required to handle map data on local servers and can only export information linked to pre-approved navigation services.

This landmark decision reflects U.S. demands for South Korea to treat American tech companies equitably and could see shifts in digital map services previously led by Naver and Kakao due to Google's re-entry.

TRENDING

1
SIR in West Bengal: Neither Election Commission nor state government will go beyond our orders, says SC.

SIR in West Bengal: Neither Election Commission nor state government will go...

 India
2
We've made it clear what documents are to be looked into. Our orders are as clear as daylight, says SC on SIR in West Bengal.

We've made it clear what documents are to be looked into. Our orders are as ...

 India
3
Excise case was biggest political conspiracy in history of Independent India: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal after court relief in liquor case.

Excise case was biggest political conspiracy in history of Independent India...

 India
4
Innovative Housing Solutions for Europe's Struggling Youth

Innovative Housing Solutions for Europe's Struggling Youth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s Energy Revolution Lights Homes While Emissions Quietly Rise

Why Children in Northern Rwanda Are Still Stunted Despite Green Fields

Germany’s Flood Risk Grows as Development Spreads into Hazard Zones

Unequal Laws and Weak Enforcement Still Limit Women’s Work Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026