Thakur interacts with youth delegation from Central Asian countries

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur held an interaction with a 100-member youth delegation from Central Asian countries during a banquet dinner hosted by him here.

The delegation visited Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalya, War Memorial in Delhi, Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai Film City, and Gateway of India in Mumbai during its stay in India from November 17 to 23.

Thakur said, ''This is a one-of-its-kind International Youth Exchange Programme having delegates from four central Asian countries together, which will go a long way in fostering goodwill and healthy relations.''

