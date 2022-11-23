Left Menu

Delhi BJP manifesto to be women-centric, offer them rebate in property tax: Party leaders

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2022 19:24 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 19:24 IST
The Delhi BJP is expected to come out with a manifesto for MCD elections with promises of delivery of ''faceless'' civic services, incentivising girl child education, and rebate to women in property tax, party leaders said on Wednesday.

They also said the party will have the resident welfare societies in the city employ green initiatives for a green Delhi.

State BJP president Adesh Gupta said if the party wins the MCD polls it will end the parking problem in the city by developing over 100 parking lots.

Earlier, the Delhi BJP had released a 'Wachan Patra' promising to provide slum dwellers flats, like 3,024 recently handed over to Bhoomiheen Camp JJ cluster in Kalkaji area.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had handed over keys of the flats to some beneficiaries of 'Jahan Jhuggi Wahin Makan' (in-situ slum rehabilitation project) at a function in Vigyan Bhawan.

The convener of party's MCD poll manifesto committee Satish Upadhyay said the document is expected to be women-centric with several announcements related to them.

''Incentives for girl child education and measures supporting a green and clean Delhi are also likely to be there,'' he said.

Last week, Upadhyay had announced that if the BJP wins the MCD polls, it will develop an app for faceless delivery of municipal services to the people of the city.

The Delhi BJP had invited feedback from the people for its draft manifesto under 'Sabki Delhi, Sabka Suraj' initiative, receiving over 60,000 suggestions.

A senior Delhi BJP leader said that over one-and-half dozen issues of public interest were likely to be included in the manifesto including participation of Delhiites into delivery of obligatory services of MCD including sanitation, health, and education.

The party could also announce opening of 'Jan Aushadhi Kendras' at hospitals, dispensaries, and other health centres of MCD for providing medicines to people at affordable rates, he said.

Conversion of over 1,600 MCD schools into 'smart campuses' and opening a 'Jan Rasoi' in all municipal wards for people to have wholesome food at a nominal price may be some other announcements in the manifesto, the party leaders added.

