DU launches fee waiver scheme for students from economically weak background

The Delhi University has started a scheme of fee waiver for students from an economically weak background to provide the benefits of equity, access and quality with excellence to everyone, an official said on Wednesday.The waiver includes all components of the fees paid by the students except the examination fee and the hostel fee.Students from an economically weak background can get up to 100 per cent fee waiver, depending on their family income.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2022 20:40 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 20:38 IST
DU launches fee waiver scheme for students from economically weak background
The Delhi University has started a scheme of fee waiver for students from an economically weak background to provide the benefits of equity, access and quality with excellence to everyone, an official said on Wednesday.

The waiver includes all components of the fees paid by the students except the examination fee and the hostel fee.

Students from an economically weak background can get up to 100 per cent fee waiver, depending on their family income. A full-time bona fide student studying in the university is eligible to apply for it. December 12 is the last date for applying.

''The University of Delhi celebrates diversity and is deeply committed to holistic and inclusive education. Understanding the need for affirmative actions as mandated in the Constitution of India and to extend the benefits of equity, access and quality with excellence, both in letter and spirit, to the financially weak students, it proposes to begin a financial support scheme,'' the DU official told PTI.

The scheme is in keeping with the spirit of the government's ''Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas'' motto, he said.

''A student with a family income of less than Rs 4 lakh (annually) will be eligible for up to 100 per cent fee waiver, while students with a family income of Rs 4 lakh to 8 lakh can apply for a 50-per cent waiver,'' the official said.

He said students with ER (essential repeat) and arrears of previous examination papers are not eligible to apply. Listing the required documents, the official said the annual family income certificate for the last financial year in the standard format issued by the tehsildar or an equivalent competent authority, copies of income tax returns of parents, wherever applicable, and copies of fee receipts also need to be submitted.

''A copy of a bank passbook showing the student's name, account number, the IFSC code of the bank and a photograph pasted at the appropriate place are also needed,'' he informed.

