PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2022 13:44 IST | Created: 25-11-2022 13:41 IST
Creanovation Technologies raises USD 2 million from Inflection Point Ventures
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
Creanovation Technologies Private Limited (CTPL) on Friday said it has raised USD 2 million from venture capital firm Inflection Point Ventures.

CTPL provides end-to-end technology support to educational institutes and platforms at various levels.

In a statement, the Gurugram-based startup said it ''has secured USD 2 million, as a mix of dilutive and non-dilutive capital by Inflection Point Ventures (IPV) & Recur Club''.

CTPL is planning to utilise the fresh funds to digitally transform more campuses across the country and heavily leverage their admission numbers. The education industry post-Covid needs to adapt to new technologies, new programmes, and use of proper tools to meet the changing behaviours of the new generation, said Bikash Sahoo, founder of CTPL.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

