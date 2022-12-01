HP education regulator slaps Rs 34 lakh fine on NCFSE group

A hefty penalty of nearly Rs 34.05 lakh has been imposed on the NCFSE group of institutions by the state's educational commission for violating the regulations of a teacher education programme, officials said.

Seventeen institutions have admitted students in the two-year Diploma in Nursery Teacher Training (DNTT) and the one-year Nursery Teacher Training (NTT) courses after getting affiliation from the NCFSE in violation of regulations of the National Council of Teacher Education (NCTE), the officials said.

Declaring the admissions as ''invalid'', the Himachal Pradesh Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Commission (HPPEIRC), directed the erring 17 institutions to refund the fee with nine per cent interest.

The HPPEIRC also imposed a penalty of Rs 34,05,480 on the NCFSE group of institutions, commission chairman Atul Kaushik said.

The fees charged for the DNTT and the NTT courses were Rs 38,940 and Rs 24,780 and the total fee recovered was Rs 17,02,740. Only eight institutions provided the details of admissions and fees.

The Elementary Education director has been asked to initiate criminal proceedings against the institutions by filing an FIR, Kaushik told PTI on Thursday.

Taking note of a newspaper advertisement on some of the courses offered by the NCFSE , the commission asked the respondent to appear before it with the agreements executed with institutions, schools and colleges, Kaushik added.

The courses, which included those on nursery teacher training, Early Childhood Care Education and Yoga Teacher Training, were under the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Development Centre in Meerut. The respondent appeared before the commission on August 18 and submitted a copy of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed with the MSME Development Centre. But the commission asked it to bring the original documents.

The commission said it received a complaint on October 22 on the advertisement about admission to the courses and agreements signed with the 17 institutions.

The complaint also pointed out that the above courses were not in the schedule of the MSME Development Centre from April 2022 to March 2023.

The commission then declared the admissions as ''invalid'' and imposed the penalty and refund of the fee.

