Left Menu

Rugby-Australia, New Zealand agree to extend Super Rugby Pacific to 2030

Rugby Australia (RA) and New Zealand Rugby have agreed to extend their partnership in Super Rugby Pacific through to 2030, the governing bodies said on Friday. Earlier this year RA chairman Hamish McLennan had threatened to abandon the 12-team provincial competition after the 2023 season. But the rugby unions said they had agreed to a new governance model and revenue sharing arrangement up until the 2025 season.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 02-12-2022 06:32 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 06:32 IST
Rugby-Australia, New Zealand agree to extend Super Rugby Pacific to 2030
  • Country:
  • Australia

Rugby Australia (RA) and New Zealand Rugby have agreed to extend their partnership in Super Rugby Pacific through to 2030, the governing bodies said on Friday. Earlier this year RA chairman Hamish McLennan had threatened to abandon the 12-team provincial competition after the 2023 season.

But the rugby unions said they had agreed to a new governance model and revenue sharing arrangement up until the 2025 season. "Today marks the dawn of a new era of Super Rugby within our region," RA CEO Andy Marinos said.

"Securing this long-term partnership provides stability and continuity that the competition and Super Rugby clubs need to enable Rugby to grow in stature and importance across the region."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency declaration -Politico; Chinese vice premier urges improvements in COVID measures as pathogenicity weakens and more

Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency dec...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink to begin human trials in six months; Scientists build 'baby' wormhole as sci-fi moves closer to fact and more

Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink to begin human trials in s...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China eyes 10% cut in pesticide use on fruit, vegetables by 2025; Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency declaration -Politico and more

Health News Roundup: China eyes 10% cut in pesticide use on fruit, vegetable...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022