Centre collaborates with Maharashtra government on administrative reforms, good governance

The Centre is collaborating with the Maharashtra government on administrative reforms and good governance, according to an official statement issued on Friday.

On the invitation from Suresh Kumar, the chairman of Maharashtra government's Committee for Good Governance, a six-member delegation led by V Srinivas, Secretary of the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), visited Mumbai on Thursday to firm up the roadmap for a collaboration between the DARPG and the state government, it said.

The DARPG delegation held three meetings – one with the chairman and the members of the Committee for Good Governance, another with Chief Secretary Manu Kumar Srivastava and Additional Chief Secretary (GAD) Sujata Saunak and senior officials of the state government.

The third was with the Divisional Commissioners, District Collectors, CEO's of Zila Parishad and Municipal Commissioners of all districts of the state.

It was decided to draw up a roadmap for time-bound saturation of e-services, and e-office and for replication of the Government of India's initiative for increasing efficiency in decision making in the state secretariat comprising of delayering, delegation, adoption of desk officer system and digitisation of central registration units, among others.

''Regional conference on e-governance at Mumbai proposed for January 2023,'' said the statement issued by the Union Personnel Ministry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)