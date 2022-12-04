Winter session of UP Assembly from Dec 5

Left Menu

SP MLA Manoj Pandey, who attended the meeting, told PTI in the presence of Speaker Satish Mahana that his party's demand to pay condolence to SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav during the session has been accepted. There will be no question hour tomorrow and resolution will be passed to condole Yadav's death, Pandey said. According to government officials, the state government proposes to present its first supplementary budget for 2022-2023 during the winter session.

The Winter Session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly will begin on Monday during which the state government will present its supplementary budget for 2022-23, officials said.

This is the third session of the year and is likely to have three sittings, they said. Ahead of the session, an all-party meeting was held here on Sunday. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Samjawadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav were, however, not present in the meeting. SP MLA Manoj Pandey, who attended the meeting, told PTI in the presence of Speaker Satish Mahana that his party's demand to pay condolence to SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav during the session has been accepted.

''There will be no question hour tomorrow and resolution will be passed to condole Yadav's death,'' Pandey said.

According to government officials, the state government proposes to present its first supplementary budget for 2022-2023 during the winter session. The state government may carry out some legislative business and may also table the ordinances promulgated after the monsoon session of the state legislature.

