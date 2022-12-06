Standyou is facilitating fully funded scholarship-based admissions for higher education in more than 10 countries

Standyou has launched the scholarship-based end-to-end admission processing platform. Through Standyou, the students can apply for fully funded 100% scholarship-based course programs available in Italy, Germany, South Korea, France, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden. The team of experts at Standyou provides end-to-end admission assistance to students and helps them with language training, external exam preparations, SOP, LOR, publications, essays, visas, financial documentation and other required admission formalities.

Standyou brand, operating under Standyou Data Info Labs Private Limited, is India's first end-to-end scholarship-based admission processing platform that empowers students around the world to apply for scholarship-based international educational institutions, grants and affordable educational opportunities available globally. Their end-to-end data-driven platform helps undergraduate and postgraduate students in applying for the most affordable course programs worldwide.

The most popular course programs in Europe are MBA in Italy, MS in Italy, MBBS in Italy, MBA in Germany and MS in Germany. Germany, Italy, France and other European countries became the hottest destination for Indian students pursuing higher education because of the Low-Cost Education, world-class course curriculum, stipend for accommodation, part-time work options, easy PR and great post-study job opportunities. European education has a universal appeal due to the financial feasibility and the high standards of the curriculum. ROI in the case of Study in the USA, UK, Australia, Canada, Ireland and New Zealand is low in comparison to affordable study destinations like Italy, Germany, France, South Korea and Denmark.

As per the statement given by the CEO of Standyou, Mr Priyank Shrivastava, ''High ROI is one of the main reasons why Indian students are shifting to affordable study destinations.'' The European countries also have a better job perspective and easy PR options for international students. The COO of the company, Rajan Sharma, said that Standyou has helped more than 4,000 students since 2016 in achieving their dream of studying aboard for quality education. In the Last 7 years, Standyou has processed scholarship-based admissions in more than 10 study destinations. Standyou has helped many students with average marks get scholarship-based admission into the world's top universities. Shortlisted candidates' admission and visa success rate is more than 90 per cent.

If students are planning to Study in Italy they will get to know that Italy is having 40 universities featured in the recently released Top 1000 QS World University Rankings, In the case of Study in Korea, students will see 24 Universities on QS World University Ranking List. Standyou is a start-up company recognized in 2017 by the Department For Promotion Of Industry And Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India with certificate number DIPP7205. Standyou signs the admission guarantee contract with each shortlisted student. The terms of the agreement give a money-back guarantee to students, in case Standyou fails to get admission into the pre-selected Study destination, University and course program the company refunds the fee taken from the student. Standyou only promotes free education, Standyou believes that affordable quality education is the right of everyone and it should be accessible to all, irrespective of their financial condition. International offices of Standyou support the students in getting part-time jobs, accommodation, visa conversion, PR and any other support required in a foreign land.

