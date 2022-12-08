Dr. Latha Rajendran, the Foster Daughter of Dr. MGR, Donated Rs. 10 Lakhs for 'Tamil Nadu CM's Public Relief Fund'

Left Menu

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India NewsVoir Dr.Latha Rajendran, the foster daughter of former CM of Tamil Nadu, Dr. M.G. Ramachandran, handed over Rs. 10 lakhs to the Honble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Shri M.K. Stalin for Tamil Nadu Chief Ministers Public Relief Fund, at the inaugural ceremony of Mrs.Janaki Ramachandrans Centenary Celebrations.

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India (NewsVoir) Dr.Latha Rajendran, the foster daughter of former CM of Tamil Nadu, Dr. M.G. Ramachandran, handed over Rs. 10 lakhs to the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Shri M.K. Stalin for Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund,’ at the inaugural ceremony of Mrs.Janaki Ramachandran’s Centenary Celebrations. The Centenary celebration of Mrs. Janaki Ramachandran, the first women Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, was held at Dr. MGR-Janaki College of Arts and Science for Women, Chennai recently. Hon’ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Shri M. K. Stalin was the chief guest for its inaugural ceremony. The other dignitaries who were present at the event include, Shri K. Ponmudy, Hon’ble Minister for Higher Education, Shri Ma. Subramanian, Hon’ble Minister for Health, Dr.Thamizhachi Thangapandian, MP, South Chennai, Shri T. Velu, MLA, Mylapore Constituency and Dr. Kumar Rajendran, Chairman, Dr. MGR-Janaki college of Arts and Science for women. Dr.Latha Rajendran, the Correspondent of Dr. MGR Home and Higher Secondary School for the Speech and Hearing Impaired and Secretary of Dr. MGR Janaki College of Arts and Science for Women in Adyar, Chennai, is a Kalaimamani awardee, who has also received TN State Government award for being the State's best social worker for the differently abled.

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

