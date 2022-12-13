Ericsson and Jazz team up to boost digital skills for Pak entrepreneurs

Pakistan's leading digital operator Jazz and Ericsson have joined forces to boost the digital skills of the local entrepreneurial community through webinars and online educational programs.

This year-long partnership, which comes under Jazz xlr8 - Pakistan's premier accelerator program for startups - aims to solidify Ericsson and Jazz's mission to enhance the nation's digital skills and increase access to education in the country.

Ericsson Educate, a specially curated digital learning program that aims to upskill talents to increase their knowledge in the telecommunications and Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sectors, will strengthen the ICT skills of selected youth via an online course on 21st-century technologies including 5G networks, Internet of Things (IoT), automation, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Machine Learning (ML).

Upon successful completion of the course, the program participants will receive Ericsson-accredited digital badges of recognition, boosting their portfolios in the job market.

"Developing the ICT-related skills of youth and entrepreneurs is one of the vital ways to progress the country and the potential of its people. Ericsson Educate is a global initiative which will now be launched in Pakistan together with our partner Jazz to enable that," said Aamir Ahsan Khan, President and Country Manager of Ericsson Pakistan.

Further, Ericsson will support Jazz to conduct webinars run by Ericsson experts focused on emerging and next-generation technologies, providing participants valuable insights to prosper in the digital age. The operator will also work towards upskilling local talents and increasing the readiness of youths for jobs in the telecom and ICT sectors, Ericsson said in a press release on Tuesday.

"This program aims to elevate digital skills in youth and entrepreneurs across Pakistan. Being inclusive, scalable, and easy to use, Ericsson Educate will help us provide participants access to quality educational content on some of the most transformative digital technologies revolutionizing the nation today," said Aamer Ejaz, Jazz's Chief Digital Officer.