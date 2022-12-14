Left Menu

Abdul Kalam a maker of modern India: TN Governor

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 14-12-2022 23:00 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 22:58 IST
Abdul Kalam a maker of modern India: TN Governor
File photo. Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Wednesday hailed late former president A P J Abdul Kalam as a maker of modern India and said the great leader's rise to the top position was a real inspiration to youth.

The 'Missile Man' who lived his life for the country and his thoughts of 'sky's the limit to achieve' is the driving mantra for the youth, Ravi said after unveiling the statue of Kalam at the Madras Institute of Technology, here.

''With his simplicity and humble background, the great leader rose to the top position as a real inspiration for youth,'' the Governor said, adding that the former president understood the country well and stood up on its heritage and pride.

Ravi praised Madras Institute of Technology where Kalam was groomed in the early stage of life and congratulated the institution for its services in shaping the students.

He admired the visionary thoughts and great services of the founder of MIT, C Rajam.

The family members of Kalam were honoured on the occasion and the governor later interacted with the students and teachers and visited the campus.

Kalam was the country's president between 2002 to 2007.

TRENDING

1
INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

 Global
2
NASA's Parker Solar Probe once again comes close to the Sun to observe its activity

NASA's Parker Solar Probe once again comes close to the Sun to observe its a...

 Global
3
INVESTIGATION-'Loss after loss': Indian parents say Byju's pushed them into debt

INVESTIGATION-'Loss after loss': Indian parents say Byju's pushed them into ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell cure will be cost-effective if health disparities considered -study finds and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022