Abdul Kalam a maker of modern India: TN Governor

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Wednesday hailed late former president A P J Abdul Kalam as a maker of modern India and said the great leader's rise to the top position was a real inspiration to youth.

The 'Missile Man' who lived his life for the country and his thoughts of 'sky's the limit to achieve' is the driving mantra for the youth, Ravi said after unveiling the statue of Kalam at the Madras Institute of Technology, here.

''With his simplicity and humble background, the great leader rose to the top position as a real inspiration for youth,'' the Governor said, adding that the former president understood the country well and stood up on its heritage and pride.

Ravi praised Madras Institute of Technology where Kalam was groomed in the early stage of life and congratulated the institution for its services in shaping the students.

He admired the visionary thoughts and great services of the founder of MIT, C Rajam.

The family members of Kalam were honoured on the occasion and the governor later interacted with the students and teachers and visited the campus.

Kalam was the country's president between 2002 to 2007.