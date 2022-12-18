PM arrives in Tripura; set to address rally, launch projects
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is scheduled to inaugurate projects and address a rally in Tripura among other engagements, arrived here on Sunday afternoon.
Governor SN Arya, Chief Minister Manik Saha, Deputy CM Jishnu Dev Varma and Union minister Pratima Bhoumik greeted the PM at the airport.
Shortly after his arrival at 3.19 pm, Modi left for Vivekananda Ground, where he is set to address a rally.
He was given a rousing welcome by school and college students, who danced on two sides of the road leading to the venue of the rally from the airport.
The PM will be launching projects worth over Rs 4,350 crore in Tripura.
Earlier in the day, he had inaugurated and laid foundation stones for projects in Meghalaya, besides attending the golden jubilee celebrations of North Eastern Council (NEC).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
New Forest Conservation Rules will uproot rights of indigenous people: Jharkhand CM to PM Modi
PM Modi pays tribute to Dr Rajendra Prasad on his birth anniversary
International Day of Persons with Disabilities: PM Modi says government focussed on accessibility
Using abusive words against PM Modi new normal for Congress: BJP
Gujarat polls: As joblessness bothers BJP, it pins hope on Hindutva, Modi factor to make clean sweep in Sabarkantha