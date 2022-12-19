India H2 Alliance expands membership base by adding 6 entities

Industry body India H2 Alliance on Monday said it has expanded its membership base by adding six new members -- Hero Future Energies, bp, Welspun Corp Ltd, Tubacex, Climate Policy Initiative and Climate Group.

''The India H2 Alliance (IH2A) has expanded its membership with the inclusion of Hero Future Energies, bp, Welspun Corp Ltd., Tubacex, Climate Policy Initiative, and Climate Group to its membership base,'' a statement said.

This takes IH2A's membership base to fifteen, comprising seven industry members and eight partner organisations, all of whom work closely with the central and state governments to help develop the hydrogen economy and supply chain in India.

''Commercialising green hydrogen at scale requires partnerships across the value chain. We are very pleased to join the India Hydrogen Alliance and look forward to working with industry players and government enterprises to help them decarbonize quickly. Getting green hydrogen commercialisation right is an important step in the national plans for Net Zero,'' Srivatsan Iyer, Global Chief Executive Officer, Hero Future Energies, said.

IH2A is working on attracting global climate finance for the development of large-scale hydrogen hub development in India, working with the central government, state governments, global hydrogen players and Indian companies.

''We are happy to be a part of this collaborative effort towards commercialising Green Hydrogen, which will collectively help us strengthen the endeavour towards a net-zero economy globally. As demand for hydrogen becomes a mainstay worldwide, we are looking forward to being a part of this paradigm shift in the new energy space, while focusing on building a future-ready world,'' Vipul Mathur, MD & CEO of Welspun Corp Ltd, said.

''We welcome the six new members to the India Hydrogen Alliance. This is a strong commitment from global and Indian stakeholders to help develop the hydrogen economy in India. We look forward to working together with industry, the government of India and the state governments to help commercialise hydrogen and build India’s Net Zero pathway,'' Jillian Evanko, President and CEO, Chart Industries and Founding Member, IH2A, said.

New members Hero Future Energies and bp will join Chart Industries, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and JSW Group in the IH2A Steering Group, which is supported by the IH2A Secretariat run by consulting firm FTI Consulting.

