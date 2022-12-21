Left Menu

Secure mobile device management software has been installed in the tab to secure data and also it will be able to track the students activities, he said, adding that it would deny access to any undesirable material.The tabs will come with three-year warranty and can be repaired or replaced if given to the concerned villageward secretariat.According to the Chief Minister, the tabs will be distributed to Class VIII students every year to make subjects easily comprehensible towards providing better education.

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 21-12-2022 21:10 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 21:06 IST
AP govt gives free tabs with edu content to over 5 lakh students
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday formally launched free computer tab loaded with Byju's content to over five lakh Class VIII students at Yadlapalli in Bapatla district.

Addressing a public gathering, Jagan said around Rs 686 crore was spent to distribute 5,18,740 tabs loaded with Byju's content free of cost to 4.59 lakh Class VIII students besides teachers, which can be used even in offline mode.

The cost of each tab with content is Rs 32,000. The State government's intention is to facilitate digital mode education to enable students to learn easily in classrooms and at home as well. The distribution of tabs will continue for one week across the State and it will be a yearly event, he said.

Highlighting the salient features of the tab, the Chief Minister said besides Telugu, English and Hindi, the curriculum will be in eight languages designed based on CBSE syllabus to prepare students to perform well at national level competitive exams. Secure mobile device management software has been installed in the tab to secure data and also it will be able to track the students' activities, he said, adding that it would deny access to any undesirable material.

The tabs will come with three-year warranty and can be repaired or replaced if given to the concerned village/ward secretariat.

According to the Chief Minister, the tabs will be distributed to Class VIII students every year to make subjects easily comprehensible towards providing better education. He further said steps are also being taken by the government to introduce teaching through Interactive Flat Panels (Digital Display Boards) by June, 2023 in 30,032 class rooms of Class VI and above in 15,634 schools where Nadu-Nedu phase-I works have been completed.

Besides that smart TVs will also be set up in foundation and foundation plus schools, he added.

