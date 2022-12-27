NCP leader Awhad seeks action against IAS officer under SC/ST Act
Speaking to reporters at the Vidhan Bhavan Complex here, Awhad said project director Ayushi Sinha forced tribals girls to chant Radhe, Radhe saying they will get salvation by doing so. They are forced to chant Radhe Radhe.
Speaking to reporters at the Vidhan Bhavan Complex here, Awhad said project director Ayushi Sinha forced tribals girls to chant 'Radhe, Radhe' saying they will get salvation by doing so. ''Tribal communities have their own lifestyle and culture. They are forced to chant 'Radhe Radhe'. This is a very serious matter as a probationary IAS officer is involved. I raised a demand in the Legislative Assembly seeking action under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against that IAS officer in Palghar,'' the former state minister said.
