Left Menu

NCP leader Awhad seeks action against IAS officer under SC/ST Act

Speaking to reporters at the Vidhan Bhavan Complex here, Awhad said project director Ayushi Sinha forced tribals girls to chant Radhe, Radhe saying they will get salvation by doing so. They are forced to chant Radhe Radhe.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 27-12-2022 21:26 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 21:23 IST
NCP leader Awhad seeks action against IAS officer under SC/ST Act
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@Awhadspeaks)
  • Country:
  • India

Speaking to reporters at the Vidhan Bhavan Complex here, Awhad said project director Ayushi Sinha forced tribals girls to chant 'Radhe, Radhe' saying they will get salvation by doing so. ''Tribal communities have their own lifestyle and culture. They are forced to chant 'Radhe Radhe'. This is a very serious matter as a probationary IAS officer is involved. I raised a demand in the Legislative Assembly seeking action under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against that IAS officer in Palghar,'' the former state minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Goa: Tempo-traveller driver arrested for raping young girl tourist

Goa: Tempo-traveller driver arrested for raping young girl tourist

 India
2
Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our Sun

Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our S...

 Global
3
It's Martian New Year! Check out some fascinating facts about Mars as it turns 37

It's Martian New Year! Check out some fascinating facts about Mars as it tur...

 Global
4
Hear the roar of a Martian dust devil: NASA spacecraft captures unprecedented audio on Mars

Hear the roar of a Martian dust devil: NASA spacecraft captures unprecedente...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022