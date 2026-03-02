Timely Response Averts Catastrophe in Palghar's Oleum Gas Leak

In a race against time, the Superintendent of Police (SP) Palghar, Yatish Deshmukh, announced that the alarming Oleum gas leak at Bhageria Chemical Company has been significantly contained. This reassurance came after widespread panic swept the Tarapur MIDC area earlier today, due to fears of a life-threatening situation.

Deshmukh confirmed to ANI that around 90 to 95 percent of the spill had been managed. "There's no immediate life-threatening scenario at the leak site," he stated. Upon discovering the leak, approximately 200 factory employees were swiftly evacuated. In collaboration with the Industrial Association, additional nearby industrial units were also cleared to ensure public safety.

Further precautions saw about 1,000 residents and workers either evacuated or instructed to remain indoors. The local school, Tarapur Vidya Mandir, was quickly emptied, and residents of BARC colony advised to stay inside. Naka checks were established on all routes leading to the site to mitigate the leak's impact.

The leakage, first reported at 2 PM, resulted in a white smoke cloud over Boisar. Immediate action by the District Administration and Fire Brigade contained the situation. Officials confirmed the leak had mostly subsided, with sand deployed to manage remaining emissions, ensuring all safety protocols are thoroughly followed.

