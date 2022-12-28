PM Modi’s mother Hiraba admitted to hospital, condition stable

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Hiraba (100) has been admitted to a super-specialty hospital here due to some health issues, and her condition is stable, hospital authorities said.

Modi visited the hospital in the afternoon to meet his ailing mother.

She was admitted to U N Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre, a government-funded autonomous hospital situated in the campus of the civil hospital, on Wednesday morning.

''Prime Minister's mother is admitted to U N Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre, Ahmedabad, and her condition is stable'' said the hospital in a statement.

''She has been admitted to the hospital for a check-up. Her condition is normal. PM Modi's elder brother Somabhai is also present in the hospital,'' BJP MLA from Dariapur Kaushik Jain told PTI.

Hiraba lives in Raysan village near Gandhinagar city with PM Modi's younger brother Pankaj Modi. The PM regularly visits Raysan and spends time with his mother during most of his Gujarat visits.

PM Modi last met Hiraba at her residence on December 4 when he was in Gujarat for the state assembly election campaign. Hiraba was last seen in public on December 5 when she cast her vote in the second phase of Assembly polls.

The family had said Hiraba turned 100 on June 18 this year. Various programmes, including community meals, were organised in Vadnagar and Ahmedabad by the family to celebrate her birthday.

To celebrate the occasion, PM Modi had also written a blog dedicated to his mother as she entered the 100th year of her life. He highlighted her sacrifices and various aspects of her life which he said shaped his mind, personality, and self-confidence.

''My mother is as simple as she is extraordinary. Just like all mothers,'' he had said in his blog post.

''Her thought process and far-sighted thinking have always surprised me,'' he said.

Describing his mother as a symbol of resilience, Modi recalled the hardships Hiraba faced as a child after losing her mother very early in life.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)