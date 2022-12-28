Ensure personnel get promotions, other benefits in time-bound manner: LG to Delhi Police

Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Wednesday instructed Delhi Police to ensure that its personnel get promotions, pensions and other benefits in a time bound manner, according to an official statement. Saxena met R S Krishnia, the newly appointed Special CP (HRD) of the Delhi Police, and asked him to ensure that all matters pertaining to career progression and promotions, including requirements of revised recruitment rules with regards to junior ranks, are addressed and solutions to issues like pensions and compassionate appointments are taken up in a time bound manner.

''Services Department has recently promoted 1057 junior assistants to the post of senior assistants and 359 senior assistants to the post of assistant section officer. In addition, 32 newly-recruited assistant section officer were allotted the department for their appointment,'' the statement said. Besides, 134 officials, including principal private secretary, private secretary, personal assistant, stenographer and 87 Class-IV employees were promoted to the post of Grade-IV after June, 2022, it said. The step comes after Saxena directed the Services department and chief secretary to take steps to provide more jobs opportunities to officials of the Delhi Subordinate Services Cadre, and ensure promotions to improve their morale and mitigate the problems of retired government servants, it added. Following this, updation of recruitment rules of various posts were initiated and steps were taken to resolve and clear pension cases in a time-bound manner. Requisitions have been made with Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) and Union Public Service Commission for early filling-up of all vacant posts in various departments of the Delhi government, it said. Accordingly, a requisition was sent to DSSSB for recruitment of 1,400 Junior Assistants, the statement said.

