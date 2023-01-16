National Startup Day: Gujarat on way to becoming sought-after destination, says minister Sanghavi

Gujarat has created a conducive startup ecosystem by introducing several changes in regulations and clauses and is on the road to being one of the most progressive destinations for such ventures, state minister Harsh Sanghavi said on Monday.

Speaking after inaugurating 'Empresario', the the annual festival of Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII) on the occasion of National Startup Day, he said Gujarat has successfully addressed the concerns of startups through innovative and sustainable solutions, and by setting up incubators and accelerators.

''Gujarat is on the road to being one of the most progressive startup destinations in the country through a merger of proactive policies, strong institutional setup, and dynamic participation of the private sector,'' Sanghavi said.

He said the 'Stand Up India' and 'Start Up India' schemes were launched in 2016 and since then more than 80,000 startups have been registered, while some 100 unicorns (firms that reach USD1 billion valuation without being listed on the stock market).

It is heartening to note more than 48 per cent of startups are by women, the Minister of State for Home, Industries and Cultural Activities in the Gujarat government said.

''Gujarat has introduced several changes in regulations and clauses to create a conducive ecosystem. We see active collaboration between government, industry and institutions, association of startup hubs of India with startups in the state and creation of intrastate regional centres for startups,'' he said.

The two-day Empresario festival will see master classes by industry veterans, talks by successful startup founders, workshops, discussions and awards, along with a 'Big Pitch Event' where more than 30 startups will take part to garner funding.

EDII director general Dr Sunil Shukla said Empresario, since its inception in 2012, has seen participation from over 1,000 startups.

He said EDII will set up one more incubation centre sanctioned by the NITI Aayog under the Atal Innovation Mission (AIM).

Rajiv Gandhi, Co-Chair, FICCI, Gujarat State Council stressed on the significance of dedication, integrity and commitment for an entrepreneur.

Speaking on the occasion, Deepak Kumar Pandey, Assistant Director, Department of Higher Education, Uttarakhand said the concept of entrepreneurship and startups were picking up in the country.

''I believe a conducive ecosystem and thrust on entrepreneur-friendly policies are playing a big role in ensuring youth and other sections of society opt for entrepreneurship as a career,'' he said.

