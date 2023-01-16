Left Menu

The start-up that’s driving workforce aspiring to work in education sector towards a seamless job search experience

It helps talented job seekers in teaching and non-teaching categories both to connect with job givers in the education industry, offering rewarding career opportunities. On the other hand, the job givers get to post jobs with meticulously designed parameters, get applications with relevancy scores, search candidates across the database using relevant filters, schedule evaluation rounds for candidates and roll out offer letters.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-01-2023 18:27 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 18:23 IST
The start-up that’s driving workforce aspiring to work in education sector towards a seamless job search experience
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

A Kolkata-based bootstrapped start-up has recently launched a revolutionary job search portal in the education sector, jobsineducation.net. It helps talented job seekers (in teaching and non-teaching categories both) to connect with job givers in the education industry, offering rewarding career opportunities. Often, educational institutes face a hard time finding the right talent amongst a pool of candidates. Bridging this gap between job seekers and job givers, the platform addresses the core necessities of the education sector to simplify recruitment. The start-up has launched the product in an app version also, both for android and iOS. The hiring platform is designed to make the job search process more user-friendly, faster and efficient for both job seekers and job givers. Their matchmaking algorithm, which comprises advanced search capabilities like keyword searches and filtering by location, salary, experience, employment type etc., helps job seekers find the right job and the job givers the right candidate. Shivam Agarwal, who is an alumnus of Duke University, USA and a Co-Founder of the platform, says, "We researched and brainstormed a lot to make our product more refined depending on the modern education system such that both the job seekers and job givers across all verticals of the education sector are catered to in a seamless manner". The platform offers job seekers thousands of active jobs, relevant job suggestions, a free resume builder to create a personalized resume, a video resume feature, customized job alerts, and the ability to track all their evaluation rounds across all job opportunities. On the other hand, the job givers get to post jobs with meticulously designed parameters, get applications with relevancy scores, search candidates across the database using relevant filters, schedule evaluation rounds for candidates and roll out offer letters. Shivam further added that "Our application places equal focus on creating opportunities for both teaching and non-teaching staff", says Shivam. In the long term, the start-up has the vision to keep building on its current product and ensure that the hiring requirements of the entire Indian education sector are met at a negligible cost to the stakeholders involved.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant; Psychic and investigators: Search for missing cat captivates Bolivia

Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty page...

 Global
3
Swiggy delivery agent dies after falling off building escaping dog's attack

Swiggy delivery agent dies after falling off building escaping dog's attack

India
4
World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to feature prominently

World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to featur...

 Switzerland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unforgettable Romance: 2023 Top Tour and Travel Destinations for Couples

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023