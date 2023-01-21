Left Menu

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 21-01-2023 19:08 IST | Created: 21-01-2023 19:08 IST
Azmat Ali Khan declared as titular Nizam IX following his father Mukarram Jah's demise
Following the demise of titular Nizam VIII Mukarram Jah, his son Mir Mohammad Azmat Ali Khan Azmat Jah was formally declared as the ninth Nizam of Hyderabad, a release from Chowmahalla Palace, the office of Nizams, said on Saturday.

Mukarram Jah, passed away in Istanbul, Turkey on January 14. His last rites were conducted with state honours here on January 18.

''On Friday, the 20th day of January in terms of the desire and the decree made by Nawab Mir Barkat Ali Khan Walashan Mukaram Jah Bahadur H.E.H. the VIII Nizam of Hyderabad during his lifetime anointing his eldest son Mir Mohammed Azmat Ali Khan Azmat Jah as his successor in title and to accede his father as the IXth head of the Asaf Jahi dynasty for all symbolic ceremonial teacher and ancillary purposes...,'' the release said.

He was declared as the Nizam IX in a simple ceremony held in the presence of the family members of Mukarram Jah, it further said. Azmat Jah was born to Prince Mukarram Jah and Princess Esra.

Since the Central government abolished titles in 1971, the 63-year-old will not have the title of Nizam IX.

