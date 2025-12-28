Magnus Carlsen Clinches Sixth World Rapid Chess Title

Norwegian chess prodigy Magnus Carlsen emerged victorious at the FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships held in Qatar, capturing his sixth world rapid title. Carlsen dominated the tournament, finishing with 10.5 points, outpacing closest rival, Russia's Vladislav Artemiev, by a single point.

In an interview with Norwegian broadcaster NRK, Carlsen exuded calmness. 'I am not filled with emotion or relief. It's just a job well done,' noted the grandmaster. The tournament proved challenging for Carlsen after a frustrating second day that included a draw with Maxime Vachier-Lagrave and a tough loss to Artemiev.

Reflecting on the event, Carlsen acknowledged the difficulties but expressed satisfaction with his overall performance. 'When I look back, I'm glad I turned it around,' he remarked. The 2013-2023 world champion described two particularly challenging games as 'completely embarrassing' yet managed to maintain his focus to secure victory.