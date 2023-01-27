Left Menu

Bihar to engage 'Jeevika Didis' for housekeeping services at govt-run hospitals

The Bihar government on Friday decided to engage Jeevika Didis - women associated with self-help groups SHGs under a rural livelihood project - for providing housekeeping and laundry services to indoor patients in all state-run medical colleges and hospitals.The decision to this effect was taken in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.This proposal was brought before the council of ministers by the state health department.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 27-01-2023 22:28 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 22:25 IST
The Bihar government on Friday decided to engage 'Jeevika Didis' - women associated with self-help groups (SHGs) under a rural livelihood project - for providing housekeeping and laundry services to indoor patients in all state-run medical colleges and hospitals.

The decision to this effect was taken in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

This proposal was brought before the council of ministers by the state health department. “This will create employment opportunities for 'Jeevika Didis'. They will be suitably paid for these services,'' Additional Chief Secretary (Cabinet Secretariat) S Siddharth told reporters after the meeting.

Sources in the health department said laundry in a healthcare facility includes washing bed sheets and blankets, towels, patient apparel, uniforms, and drapes for surgical procedures. Besides, they will also be awarded contracts for housekeeping services of hospitals, the official said. These self-help groups are running “Didi ki Rasoi” (kitchen services) at all government hospitals in the state. “Through a range of livelihood interventions under the 'Jeevika' scheme, women have been able to improve the economic situation of their families,'' an official said. Launched in 2006, the Bihar Rural Livelihoods Project (BRLP), popularly known as 'Jeevika', has had a ''transformative impact on women's lives'', he said. It was introduced to reach 4,000 villages in 42 blocks in six districts - Gaya, Khagaria, Madhubani, Muzaffarpur, Nalanda and Purnia- to benefit 590,000 households.

In 2012, the scheme received additional financing and was expanded to 60 more blocks, the official added.

