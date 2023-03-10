Birlas to invest Rs 1,500 cr to set up law school at BITS Pilani Mumbai campus

The Aditya Birla Group has announced a Rs 1,500-crore investment to make a foray into the law school segment, which will come at its premier engineering institute BITS Pilani's Mumbai campus from the next academic session.

The proposed law school will move within a 63-acre university campus in the Mumbai metropolitan area, for which Rs 1,500 crore investment is being made, Birla group chairman and the chancellor of BITS Pilani Kumar Mangalam Birla said in a statement on Friday.

BITS Pilani is among the first private sector universities to be awarded the status of 'institute of eminence' by the Centre. The move marks its foray into legal education with the BITS Law School in Greater Mumbai.

The law school will cover all aspects of legal education, including a flexible and interdisciplinary curriculum, emphasis on creative learning, focus on legal writing and scholarly research, with strong digital underpinning across the programmes, and enabling access through generous scholarships, Birla said.

The law school will offer two popular five-year integrated degree programmes -- LLB (Hons) and BBA-LLB (Hons). The first academic year will commence in August 2023, with admissions starting in March 2023.

Among the specialisations offered are technology and media law; entertainment and sports law; corporate and financial law; and alternate dispute resolution and mediation.

BITS Pilani as an institution of eminence is uniquely positioned to take the lead in building a new generation of creative, multidisciplinary, and future-ready leaders. With a new vision, BITS Law School seeks to re-imagine legal education to address contemporary and emerging problems of local and global significance, according to Birla. Some advisory council members of the law school include the former CJI UU Lalit; ex-Supreme Court judge BN Srikrishna; Pallavi Shroff, a managing partner at the leading law firm Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas; and Haigreve Khaitan, a managing partner at another law firm Khaitan & Co.

Prof Ashish Bharadwaj has been named the founding dean of the law school.

The law school will have a progressive, interdisciplinary, and technology-led approach to help students know the law, practice law, live with law, and empower through the law, Bharadwaj said. The permanent campus will be fully residential and is being developed by architect Hafeez Contractor over 63-acre land in the Mumbai metropolitan region and will be a zero-carbon footprint campus to be operational in 2024, it said without disclosing the actual location.

The statement also said the law school has already commenced operations and will begin its first academic year in August 2023 from its interim campus in the Hiranandani Gardens in Powai, Mumbai.

The law school will offer scholarships to meritorious students with a view to enable access and preserve diversity.

