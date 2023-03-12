Left Menu

MP: Three senior students of Bhopal NLIU expelled from hostel for ragging son of Indore police chief

Three senior students of Bhopal-based National Law Institute University have been expelled from the hostel for two years and debarred from participating or representing the NLIU in any events for allegedly ragging a fresher- the son of Indore police commissioner HC Mishra, an official said.After a complaint came to the UGC University Grants Commission, we probed the charges and expelled three students from the hostel for two years.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 12-03-2023 20:25 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 20:11 IST
MP: Three senior students of Bhopal NLIU expelled from hostel for ragging son of Indore police chief
Representative image Image Credit: The Blue Diamond Gallery
  • Country:
  • India

Three senior students of Bhopal-based National Law Institute University have been expelled from the hostel for two years and debarred from participating or representing the NLIU in any events for allegedly ragging a fresher- the son of Indore police commissioner HC Mishra, an official said.

''After a complaint came to the UGC (University Grants Commission), we probed the charges and expelled three students from the hostel for two years. Besides, they have been debarred from participating or representing the varsity in any events inside and outside the university,'' a member of the anti-ragging committee told PTI over the phone.

He said the fresher student was not physically assaulted. ''We checked the CCTV cameras installed at the hostel of freshers. The student was abused during an altercation on the day of the incident which occurred a few days ago,'' the professor said.

He added that senior students are not allowed to enter the separate hostel of the first-year students.

''We recorded statements of both the parties and witnesses. The panel submitted its findings and the action taken report (ATR) against three students to the UGC, NLIU VC, and the Registrar before Holi,'' he said, adding the anti-ragging committee's decision will be formally communicated to the three students on Monday when the university reopens after the festive break.

He admitted that the parents of the victim student had complained to the UGC.

The professor also admitted that H C Mishra had come down to Bhopal from Indore and wanted to register a case against the senior students for allegedly ill-treating his son.

According to sources in the varsity, the ragging incident took place on February 18.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; Moderna loses bid to shift liability in COVID-19 vaccine patent case and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on their Overall Health

Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on...

 Global
3
Meta plans new layoffs that could match last year's in scope

Meta plans new layoffs that could match last year's in scope

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against health care charges; Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against hea...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023