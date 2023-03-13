Left Menu

Reputed charity hospitals urged to set up colleges for affordable medical education: Mandaviya

We have relaxed some of the norms to enable these charity hospitals open medical colleges, he said.The aim is also to make them provide affordable medical education and utilise their potential so young doctors can get trained by highly skilled doctors, Mandaviya said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2023 20:36 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 20:36 IST
The Union Health Ministry has urged reputed charity hospitals across the country to set up their colleges to provide affordable medical education.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya recently held a meeting with around 62 well-known charity hospitals which have not ventured into providing medical education.

Hospitals like Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, Jaslok hospital in Mumbai, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Amrita Hospitals and Anandamayi hospitals had attended the meeting.

''We have urged these widely known hospitals to open up medical colleges. The objective is to create more options of medical education for Indian students so that they do not go abroad for medical studies,'' Mandaviya said.

In the meeting, they were learnt to have highlighted issues related to documentation and criterion of the government related to land and infrastructure among others. ''We have relaxed some of the norms to enable these charity hospitals open medical colleges,'' he said.

The aim is also to make them provide affordable medical education and utilise their potential so young doctors can get trained by highly skilled doctors, Mandaviya said.

