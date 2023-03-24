Dhami announces schemes as govt completes 1 year, orders implementation by Apr 15

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday made several announcements at an event organised to mark the completion of one year of his government and directed officials to implement these by April 15.

The announcements include 50 per cent concession in transport corporation buses for candidates appearing in competitive examinations in the state and implementation of computer and information technology education from Class 6 and 'Lab on Wheels' mobile laboratories in all 13 districts among others.

The chief minister also announced the setting up of a sports university of international standards in Haldwani, connecting of villages with a population of 250 to the main roads and starting mobile schools to provide education to children of labourers.

Instructing Chief Secretary S S Sandhu to effectively implement the announcements within the stipulated time, Sukhu said necessary steps should be taken in coordination with all departments concerned.

Dhami said during the tenure of his government, it worked with full sensitivity on important issues related to development and public interest of the state.

It is now preparing a roadmap for the next 10 years for all-round development of the state and upliftment of every section of the society, he added.

