Left Menu

Dhami announces schemes as govt completes 1 year, orders implementation by Apr 15

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 24-03-2023 23:40 IST | Created: 24-03-2023 23:37 IST
Dhami announces schemes as govt completes 1 year, orders implementation by Apr 15
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday made several announcements at an event organised to mark the completion of one year of his government and directed officials to implement these by April 15.

The announcements include 50 per cent concession in transport corporation buses for candidates appearing in competitive examinations in the state and implementation of computer and information technology education from Class 6 and 'Lab on Wheels' mobile laboratories in all 13 districts among others.

The chief minister also announced the setting up of a sports university of international standards in Haldwani, connecting of villages with a population of 250 to the main roads and starting mobile schools to provide education to children of labourers.

Instructing Chief Secretary S S Sandhu to effectively implement the announcements within the stipulated time, Sukhu said necessary steps should be taken in coordination with all departments concerned.

Dhami said during the tenure of his government, it worked with full sensitivity on important issues related to development and public interest of the state.

It is now preparing a roadmap for the next 10 years for all-round development of the state and upliftment of every section of the society, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pharming's immune disorder drug; GSK loses bid to keep experts out of upcoming Zantac trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pharming's immune disorder drug; GSK lo...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic information on Beethoven; Asteroid discovery suggests ingredients for life on Earth came from space and more

Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic informatio...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; Moderna signs licensing deal with Generation Bio in push beyond COVID and more

Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; ...

 Global
4
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to send 56 Starlink satellites into orbit today: Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to send 56 Starlink satellites into orbit today: W...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023