China will cut tariffs, expand market access to attract investment - vice premier

China sees opening its economy to the outside world as "an indispensable major national policy", vice-premier Ding Xuexiang said on Sunday at a China Development Forum in Beijing.

Ding also told the conference that new premier Li Qiang would meet key foreign guests at the forum and the government "will further reduce tariffs and continue to expand market access and attract foreign investors".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)