Left Menu

12 injured in apartment floor collapse near university

A dozen people were injured in the collapse of a second-story floor inside an apartment complex near a western Pennsylvania over the weekend, authorities said.Seven people were taken to hospitals and five others were treated at the scene after the 11.50 pm on Saturday collapse at Elm by Traverse Commons about a mile 1.6 kilometers from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, state police told the Tribune-Review.Trooper Cliff Greenfield said the victims had injuries ranging from serious to minor.

PTI | Indiana | Updated: 27-03-2023 01:02 IST | Created: 27-03-2023 01:00 IST
12 injured in apartment floor collapse near university
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United States

A dozen people were injured in the collapse of a second-story floor inside an apartment complex near a western Pennsylvania over the weekend, authorities said.

Seven people were taken to hospitals and five others were treated at the scene after the 11.50 pm on Saturday collapse at Elm by Traverse Commons about a mile (1.6 kilometers) from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, state police told the Tribune-Review.

Trooper Cliff Greenfield said the victims had injuries ranging from serious to minor. He said responding troopers found one person lying in the road and others grouped outside the three-story building reported that a floor inside had collapsed.

“It is unknown exactly how many people were inside the apartment at the time of the floor collapse,” he said. Those still inside were helped out through a broken first-floor window, which caused many of the injuries. Fire rescuers searched the building, which has been secured by the management.

Greenfield said its unclear how many of those involved were university students or guests visiting during what has been dubbed “IUPatty's weekend,'' a delayed St. Patrick's Day celebration.

University spokesperson Michelle Fryling said officials are offering help including short-term housing to those affected who are not students.

The off-campus festivities have taken place in Indiana for years and have sometimes caused problems. In 2014, police responded to dozens of calls amid crowded borough streets, including hundreds packing one street and getting into brawls that were filmed and later posted online. In 2017, two off-campus shootings were reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve drug rules reform; US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve dru...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve drug rules reform; US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve dru...

 Global
3
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to inaugurate 'Rashtriya Seva Sangam' on April 7 in Jaipur

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to inaugurate 'Rashtriya Seva Sangam' on April 7 in ...

 India
4
World News Roundup: Russia, China are not creating military alliance, Putin says; Roxham Road, asylum-seeker destination, busy after Biden-Trudeau pact and more

World News Roundup: Russia, China are not creating military alliance, Putin ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023