Jaro Education Partners with Michigan Ross to Deliver Executive Education Program to Global Audience

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Jaro Education, a leading Edtech firm with a mission to provide world-class executive education, has announced its global collaboration with Ross School of Business Executive Education to promote their online programs. Having delivered in-person programs to companies in India for over 25 years, this strategic partnership marks the first Michigan Ross Executive Education collaboration with an Edtech company in India to promote its mission of building a better world through business.

Michigan Ross and Jaro Education have recently launched the first offering, the Accelerated General Management Program. This leading-edge general management program is ideal for global leaders, directors, senior managers, and mid-career professionals looking to enhance their skills. The program includes five courses spread over a duration of six months, starting in May 2023.

The program prepares professionals for future growth by providing comprehensive business knowledge as they master core business concepts and gain an understanding of new emerging topics. Each of the five courses focuses on decision-making, which is the key to executing key management functions. Four foundational courses explore essential business functions to provide participants with the vocabulary to communicate and an organizational lens to lead across functions. Additionally, the program includes one specialty course of the participant's choosing, allowing them to meet personal leadership goals and broaden their business perspective.

This program is designed to help participants reach their career goals by providing a rigorous and credible foundation in business fundamentals and general management skills. It intends to develop an enterprise mindset and understanding beyond functional areas to grow and contribute at the workplace. Individuals will get first-hand experience with Michigan Ross' renowned faculty that provides a comprehensive overview of the global business landscape.

This program offers a unique course design, live engagement with renowned faculty, live sessions, and a proven history of achieving results. Named a Global Top 10 provider by the Financial Times and ranked the number 1 public university in the US by QS World University Rankings 2022, Michigan Ross is committed to delivering a cutting-edge program through their award-winning Ross faculty.

Speaking on the collaboration, Ranjita Raman, CEO of Jaro Education, said, "We are ecstatic to collaborate with Michigan Ross, one of the finest business schools in the world. Today's leadership challenges need to be addressed within the context of broader societal changes. With this international partnership and access to faculty experts, learners will gain a comprehensive understanding of the leadership skills and global perspectives needed to stay competitive in the ever-evolving world. We are confident that the program will enable them to make more informed and effective decisions, create new growth opportunities, and develop the skills to remain competitive in the global economy." "The launch of this program in partnership with Jaro Education marks the beginning of an exciting new endeavor, one that will enable us to broaden the reach of the Michigan Ross mission of building a better world through business," said Nicholas Hamilton-Archer, Chief Executive Education Officer at Michigan Ross. "Together with Jaro Education, we look forward to cultivating a globally collaborative learning environment and providing global business leaders the opportunity to champion meaningful, actionable, and multidisciplinary approaches for personal and organizational success in the increasingly competitive business landscape." Applications for the program are open. Professionals seeking to upskill and grow in their field should apply. Interested participants can contact the Jaro Education office at — or Click the link for further information on the program and related questions.

About Michigan Ross The Stephen M. Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan is a diverse learning community grounded in the principle that business can be an extraordinary vehicle for positive change in today's dynamic global economy. The Ross School of Business mission is building a better world through business. Through thought and action, members of the Ross community drive change and innovation that improves business and society.

Michigan Ross is consistently ranked among the world's leading business schools. Academic degree programs include the Bachelor of Business Administration, Full-Time MBA, Part-Time MBA (Online and Weekend formats), Executive MBA, Global MBA, Master of Accounting, Master of Business Analytics, Master of Management, Master of Supply Chain Management, and PhD. In addition, the school delivers programs for individuals and custom executive education programs targeting general management, leadership development, and strategic human resource management. For more information, visit MichiganRoss.umich.edu.

About Jaro Education Jaro Education is India's most trusted online higher education company and a pioneer in the Executive Education space since July 2009 and has been profit-making since its inception, and it is self-funded. The company aims to nurture entrepreneurs & working professionals from entry-level to C-Suite level in every field and industry by offering executive education programs that cater to their requirements.

Recognized for changing the landscape of online education in India, Jaro Education offers more than 50+ management, technology and techno-functional programs in collaboration with reputed universities and institutes such as Wharton Interactive (An initiative of The Wharton School - University of Pennsylvania), Rotman School of Management (University of Toronto), IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Kozhikode, IIM Indore, IIM Tiruchirappalli, IIT Delhi, IIT Madras Pravartak, E&ICT, IIT Guwahati and more.

With its strong domain expertise and insightful online programs, Jaro Education has transformed the careers of over 3 lakh professionals in the last 13 years through its 23+ learning centres across India, Singapore & USA.

For more information, please visit: https://www.jaroeducation.com/

