Left Menu

More than 32,000 posts of teachers and principals vacant in state-run and grant-in-aid schools in Gujarat: Minister

PTI | Gandhinagar | Updated: 29-03-2023 14:03 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 14:03 IST
More than 32,000 posts of teachers and principals vacant in state-run and grant-in-aid schools in Gujarat: Minister
  • Country:
  • India

More than 32,000 posts of teachers and principals are lying vacant in various government as well as grant-in-aid primary, secondary and higher secondary schools in Gujarat, the Legislative Assembly was told on Wednesday.

Responding to a set of questions raised by Congress MLAs during question hour about the education scenario, Education Minister Kuber Dindor informed the Assembly that 29,122 posts of teachers and 3,552 posts of principals were lying vacant in the state-run as well as government-aided Gujarati and English medium schools across the state as on December 2022.

Further analysis of the data suggested that of these 32,674 vacant posts, 20,678 posts were not filled in government-run schools while 11,996 posts of teachers and principals are lying vacant in granted schools.

In all, more than 17,500 posts of government primary teachers were lying vacant. In Kutch district alone, there are 1,507 vacancies, followed by 1,152 in tribal-dominated Dahod, 869 in Banaskantha, 724 in Rajkot and 692 in Mahisagar district.

The data also revealed that 14 out of 33 districts in Gujarat do not have a single government-run English medium school and not a single district has a government-run secondary English medium school for classes 9 and 10.

Similarly, the state government does not run any English medium higher secondary school for classes 11 and 12, while there was not a single grant-in-aid English medium primary school in 31 districts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more on research this year; Pakistan defers decision on drug price rise as pharma firms struggle and more

Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more...

 Global
2
Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

 Japan
3
10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023
Blog

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

 Global
4
NASA, Boeing to provide update on Starliner Crew Flight Test to space station

NASA, Boeing to provide update on Starliner Crew Flight Test to space statio...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

Devastating Communities: The Deadly Trio of Drought, Hunger, and Poverty

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023