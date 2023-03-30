Organisations must focus of prevention of sexual harassment: DCW chief

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal has said institutions and organisations must focus of prevention of sexual harassment. She was speaking on Wednesday at a conclave which was inaugurated by former additional solicitor general of India Pinky Anand.

Anand highlighted the need for effective implementation of the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Act in the corporate world, according to a statement.

The statement quoted Maliwal as saying that most victims of sexual harassment never complain. Therefore, organisations must focus on prevention, she said. The conclave was attended by more than 100 delegates represented by over 40 organisations, including Nestle, Ferns n Petals , Big FM, GMR, Indian Navy, IRCTC, Bank of Baroda, Airtel, Hero, Tata Group companies, the statement said.

