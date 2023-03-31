DIARY-Top Economic Events to May 31

For other diaries, please see:

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington ------------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ------------------------------------------------------------- FRIDAY, MARCH 31

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank Deputy Governor Aino Bunge will participate in a seminar on Sweden's future ecosystem for payments, based on the conclusions of the payments Inquiry. Anna Kinberg Batra Inquiry Chair and Governor Elect of Stockholm County, Bjorn Segendorff, adviser, BIS Innovation Hub Nordic Centre, and Paula da Silva, CEO of P27 Nordic Payments, will also participate. The seminar will be led by Pehr Wissén, Professor Emeritus of Practice, Swedish House of Finance and forms, part of the SNS/SHoF Finance panel – 1045 GMT SAN FRANCISCO - Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller speaks on "The Unstable Phillips Curve" before the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco Macroeconomics and Monetary Policy Conference - 0200 GMT. CLEVELAND - Federal Reserve Board Governor Lisa Cook speaks on the U.S. economic outlook and monetary policy before the 2023 Midwest Economics Association's 87th Annual Meeting – 2145 GMT

FLORENCE, Italy - Participation by ECB President Christine Lagarde in a Q&A session with students at "Nuovi incontri per il Futuro - Future-oriented meetings" organised by Osservatorio Permanente Giovani-Editori in Florence - 1500 GMT BRIDGEPORT, Connecticut - Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams speaks and participates in a moderated discussion covering the economic outlook and monetary policy at event hosted by Housatonic Community College - 1905 GMT SATURDAY, APRIL 1

FRANKFURT - Participation by ECB Board member Luis de Guindos in a panel at the event, "The outlook for the economy and finance", organised by Ambrosetti – 0630 GMT TUESDAY, APRIL 4

** GLASGOW - Bank of England MPC's Tenreyro gives keynote speech on economic policy to the Scottish Economic Society at a conference in Glasgow - 0915 GMT. GENEVA, Switzerland - Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill delivers a speech at the International Centre for Monetary and Banking Studies Public Lecture 'Inflation, persistence & Monetary policy'. – 1630 GMT NEW YORK - Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester speaks before the Money Marketeers of New York University Inc – 2245 GMT WEDNESDAY, APRIL 5 WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Monetary Policy Review - 0200 GMT STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 1100 GMT

THURSDAY, APRIL 6 LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas - Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard gives presentation on the U.S. economy and monetary policy before the Arkansas State Bank Department's Day with the Commissioner event. – 1400 GMT

TUESDAY, APRIL 11 BOZEMAN, Montana - Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari participates in moderated town-hall event before the Montana State University College of Business and Entrepreneurship Town Hall. – 2330 GMT

CHICAGO - Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee speaks before hybrid Economic Club of Chicago Forum Luncheon – 1730 GMT WEDNESDAY, APRIL 12 ** WASHINGTON DC - Philippines' central bank Governor Felipe Medalla, Finance Minister Benjamin Diokno and other officials at an economic briefing in Washington - 1300 GMT. ROANOKE, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin makes opening remarks at Investing in Rural America 2023 in Roanoke, Virginia - 1310 GMT OTTAWA - Canada's central bank Governor Tiff Macklem and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers hold a press conference to discuss the contents of the Report – 1500 GMT STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0700 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of March 21-22 - 1800 GMT OTTAWA - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement and Monetary Policy Report - 1400 GMT. THURSDAY, APRIL 13 NEW YORK - Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill speaks on monetary policy at an event organised by MNI Market News in New York - 1300 GMT MONDAY, APRIL 17 RICHMOND - Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin speaks in person before the Richmond Association for Business Economics – 1600 GMT TUESDAY, APRIL 18 OSLO - Deputy Governor of Central bank of Norway Pal Longva will speak at a breakfast meeting on central bank digital currency organised by the Polytechnic Association – 0630 GMT WEDNESDAY, APRIL 19 WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book – 1800 GMT STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0700 GMT FRIDAY, APRIL 21 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1100 GMT TUESDAY, APRIL 25 PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Non-manufacturing Business Outlook Survey for April – 1230 GMT STOCKHOLM - Riksbank holds monetary policy meeting 2 - 0700 GMT WEDNESDAY, APRIL 26 OTTAWA - The Bank of Canada releases its monetary policy deliberations held before its April 12 rate decision - 1730 GMT STOCKHOLM - Swedish Central Bank announces interest rate decision. April 2023 monetary policy report will be published - 0730 GMT THURSDAY, APRIL 27 TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds monetary policy meeting (to Apr. 28) FRIDAY, APRIL 28 BERN, Switzerland - Speeches by President of the Bank Council Barbara, Janom Steiner, and Swiss National Bank Chairman, Thomas Jordan, at Swiss National Bank general meeting of shareholders – 0800 GMT. STOCKHOLM - EU finance ministers and heads of central banks meet in Stockholm during the Swedish presidency of the Council of the European Union (to Apr. 29) TUESDAY, MAY 2 WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Financial Stability Report - 2100 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (to May 3) WEDNESDAY, MAY 3 WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by a statement - 1800 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference THURSDAY, MAY 4

