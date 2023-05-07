Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: NEET aspirant hangs self on the eve of exam in Bhilai; cops suspect stress was trigger

PTI | Bhilai | Updated: 07-05-2023 18:07 IST | Created: 07-05-2023 18:07 IST
A 21-year-old student preparing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) committed suicide by hanging himself in his rented room a day before the examination in Chhattisgarh's Bhilai city, police said on Sunday.

Police suspect that stress about the examination could be the trigger behind the student killing himself. The incident took place at the victim's rented accommodation in Pragati Nagar area under Newai police station limits on Saturday, an official said.

Prabhat Kumar Singh, a native of Bemetara district, had been preparing for the NEET exam at a local coaching institute since September last year.

While no suicide note was recovered from Singh's room, prima facie, it seems that he may have taken the extreme step due to stress about the examination, the official said.

The National Entrance cum Eligibility Test (NEET) was scheduled for Sunday.

