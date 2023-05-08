BR Ambedkar University Delhi writes to Kejriwal govt regarding opening campus in South West Delhi village

The BR Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) has written to the Kejriwal government, saying that it can open a campus in Ghumanhera village in South West Delhi if provided with the necessary physical infrastructures and requisite manpower sanction.

The Directorate of Higher Education had found a piece of Gram Sabha land in Ghumanhera land for the opening of the new campus in 2018, said a university official, adding that the development of the project has been stalled since then. In the letter dated April 27, the varsity mentioned that a committee constituted by the university had recommended opening a campus offering courses approved by its statutory body at the proposed land. The committee was constituted by AUD, a public university, to evaluate the feasibility of the site for opening the new campus.

''The Committee recommends that Dr. B. R. Ambedkar University Delhi may consider opening the University Campus offering courses as may be approved by the Statutory body of the University at the proposed land if the University is provided with necessary physical infrastructures along with the requisite manpower sanction by the Government of NCT of Delhi for the same,'' the letter mentioned.

Last year, an amount of Rs 2,306.58 crore was sanctioned by the Delhi government for the opening of campuses at Rohini and Dheerpur. ''To cater to the educational needs of such a large population of students, the new campuses are designed to ensure the most conducive environment to facilitate collective engagement, spaces for self-growth, knowledge production and dissemination, community living and inclusive culture,'' the former Delhi deputy and education minister Manish Sisodia had said.

