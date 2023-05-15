Dr Dwivedi Suggested Wasy to Combact Sickle Cell Screening of newborns for prevention of many diseases

Suggestion of Dr. AK Dwivedi, Member of the Scientific Advisory Board CCRH,Ministry of AYUSH, in the National Seminar organized by Atal Bihari Vajpayee Hindi University Bhopal Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 15: "For the complete prevention of the fatal diseases – sickle cell anemia and thalassemia and aplastic anemia, there is a need to jointly run an awareness drive among people, especially among tribal children and their families, under which the maximum number of persons should be examined and better health should be ensured. Along with this, we have to make a genetic horoscope of the newborns by doing a complete screening, so that potential patients can be controlled in the initial stages. Along with sickle cell, we also need to effectively control serious diseases like thalassemia and aplastic anemia right from the initial stage. We need such multi-purpose health workers who, along with training people, can also motivate them to fight against this disease. That's why we should make a joint project together and take permission from the government, so that adequate funding can be made available for it." Renowned homeopathic doctor AK Dwivedi, a member of the Scientific Advisory Board CCRH Ministry of AYUSH, said this in a national seminar organized at Hindi University, Bhopal. It is notable that Dr. AK Dwivedi is also Professors and Head of the Department of Physiology in Gujarati Homeopathic Medical College, Indore for the last 23 years. he is also teaching the BHMS student about blood in detail. He said that for the treatment of sickle cell and thalassemia and aplastic anemia, regular blood tests of people in tribal areas and complete blood count of patients should be done. According to Dr. Dwivedi, the condition of sickle cell is very serious in five districts of Madhya Pradesh mainly Alirajpur, Jhabua, Barwani, Dhar and Khargone. In these areas, training should be given from sickle cell patient sampling, counseling to screening of the real needy.

For effective prevention of sickle cell disease, along with medical checkup of every patient, their health card should also be made so that treatment becomes easier. They may also be provided free OPD and IPD (free bed etc.) facilities. If needed, high-level examination of the patient should also be done by gene sequencing machine and bone marrow transplant should also be arranged for critical patients. according to Dr AK dwivedi Homeopathy treatment may help to reduce the suffering of such pateints.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)