Business brief

Indian Hotels Company IHCL on Thursday announced the signing of a 125-key SeleQtions branded hotel in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, with Winway Group. With this addition, IHCL has ten hotels across Taj, SeleQtions, Vivanta and Ginger brands in Madhya Pradesh, including three under development.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-05-2023 22:43 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 22:43 IST
Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) on Thursday announced the signing of a 125-key SeleQtions branded hotel in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, with Winway Group. The currently operational property will be rebranded as SeleQtions, IHCL said in a statement.

''The signing of this hotel further strengthens our presence in the strategically important Madhya Pradesh. The hotel is slated to open this fiscal year after the quick conversion.

''With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have three of its brands in the city, which is in line with its commercial potential. We are delighted to partner with Winway Group for this project,'' IHCL Executive Vice President - Real Estate and Development Suma Venkatesh said. With this addition, IHCL has ten hotels across Taj, SeleQtions, Vivanta and Ginger brands in Madhya Pradesh, including three under development.

