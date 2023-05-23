Left Menu

G-20 Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group meeting in Mumbai to focus on risk financing

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-05-2023 08:18 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 08:18 IST
G-20 Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group meeting in Mumbai to focus on risk financing
  • Country:
  • India

The second meeting of the G-20 Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group (DRRWG) to be held from Tuesday in Mumbai will explore innovative solutions to manage and finance disaster risks, officials said.

The three-day meeting will bring together government officials, industry experts, private sector representatives, and stakeholders from more than 20 countries, to explore innovative approaches to managing disaster risk and financing for sustainable development, an official release said.

By identifying opportunities and examining creative financing mechanisms, the meeting aims to mitigate the impact of disasters on vulnerable communities.

The high-level deliberations at the meeting will build upon the cross-cutting theme emerging from the first DRRWG meeting ''Financing for DRR'', held in Gandhinagar from March 31 to April 1 this year.

The meeting will address issues like establishing a national framework, incentivising private investments, and supporting disaster preparedness.

Representatives from the National Disaster Management Authority, Ministry of External Affairs, National Institute of Disaster Management, and National Disaster Response Force will attend the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

 India
2
Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can you do about it?

Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can...

 Australia
3
Soccer-Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident

Soccer-Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident

 Global
4
A young, fresh Martian impact crater captured by NASA's HiRISE camera

A young, fresh Martian impact crater captured by NASA's HiRISE camera

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023