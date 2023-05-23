Court waives police escort charges for accused who wanted to appear for exam

Left Menu

Right to education is a fundamental right and cannot be denied to any person, a sessions court has held here while waiving police escort charges for a POCSO Act case accused who wanted to appear for his college examinations.The accused, a 21-year-old student of Bachelor of Computer Applications BCA, is facing a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences POCSO Act for allegedly sexually assaulting a girl.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-05-2023 19:01 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 18:08 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The accused, a 21-year-old student of Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA), is facing a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly sexually assaulting a girl. He has been in judicial custody since January and lodged in a jail in Thane district.

His lawyer advocate Chitraijan Kumar had filed an application stating that his client should be given interim bail to appear for his practical exam which was to start from May 20, or waive the charges of police escort which he otherwise would have to pay.

His father is bed-ridden due to paralysis and the family can not pay the escort charges, said the lawyer.

Additional sessions judge S M Takalikar, in the order passed on May 19, allowed the waiver of charges.

The order became available this week.

“Right to education is a fundamental right and cannot be denied to any person. Therefore, it would be just and proper to allow the accused to attend the exam centre without depositing escort charges,” the court said.

