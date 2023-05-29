Left Menu

KMC Dean K Narayanasamy appointed as vice chancellor of Dr MGR Medical University

He holds 33 years of experience in medical practice, and was also in charge of the Government covid hospital set up during the covid-19 pandemic.He was awarded by the state government for his contribution during the pandemic, a press release said.The tenure of his appointment would be for a period of three years, with effect from the date of his assumption of office.Narayanasamy succeeds Dr Sudha Seshayyan who was the 10th vice chancellor of the university.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 29-05-2023 20:59 IST | Created: 29-05-2023 20:58 IST
KMC Dean K Narayanasamy appointed as vice chancellor of Dr MGR Medical University
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Governor and chancellor R N Ravi on Monday appointed K Narayanasamy as the 11th vice-chancellor of the Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University here.

Narayanasamy currently serves the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital as its dean. He holds 33 years of experience in medical practice, and was also in charge of the Government covid hospital set up during the covid-19 pandemic.

He was awarded by the state government for his contribution during the pandemic, a press release said.

The tenure of his appointment would be for a period of three years, with effect from the date of his assumption of office.

Narayanasamy succeeds Dr Sudha Seshayyan who was the 10th vice chancellor of the university. Her tenure was between December 31, 2018 to December 30, 2022, the website of the university said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-PSG keeper Rico remains in intensive care after riding accident

Soccer-PSG keeper Rico remains in intensive care after riding accident

 Global
2
India to push back against 'agenda-driven' global ranking firms - Modi advisor

India to push back against 'agenda-driven' global ranking firms - Modi advis...

 Global
3
Despite ‘slightly’ improved food security in Yemen, hunger stalks millions

Despite ‘slightly’ improved food security in Yemen, hunger stalks millions

 Global
4
Abdul Rahman Munif: Google Doodle celebrates contributions of iconic Arab novelist

Abdul Rahman Munif: Google Doodle celebrates contributions of iconic Arab no...

 Saudi Arabia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023