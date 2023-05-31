Bengal: Summer vacation for schools extended till June 15

With the IMD forecasting hotter days in the first half of next month, the West Bengal government on Wednesday extended the summer vacation for all state-run, aided and private schools till June 15.

The announcement came within 24 hours of the state education department announcing the reopening of higher secondary schools on June 5 and primary schools on June 7 after summer vacation.

''The state government has decided to extend the summer vacation for all public and private schools as the weather department predicts that the heatwave will continue,'' Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said.

Incidentally, the state government had announced early summer vacation from May 2 due to the intense heatwave.

