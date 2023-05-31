Left Menu

Bengal: Summer vacation for schools extended till June 15

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 31-05-2023 21:12 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 21:06 IST
Bengal: Summer vacation for schools extended till June 15
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With the IMD forecasting hotter days in the first half of next month, the West Bengal government on Wednesday extended the summer vacation for all state-run, aided and private schools till June 15.

The announcement came within 24 hours of the state education department announcing the reopening of higher secondary schools on June 5 and primary schools on June 7 after summer vacation.

''The state government has decided to extend the summer vacation for all public and private schools as the weather department predicts that the heatwave will continue,'' Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said.

Incidentally, the state government had announced early summer vacation from May 2 due to the intense heatwave.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

 India
4
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Navigating the Future: The Latest in GPS Technology

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023