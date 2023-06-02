HP govt to consider 'one-time settlement policy' for Coop Bank loan defaulters

Shimla, Jun 2 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government will consider a ''one-time settlement policy'' for Cooperative Bank loan defaulters, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said in Rohru on Friday.

Presiding over the 13th Triennial Convention of Himachal Pradesh Koli Samaj at Rohru, Shimla district, he reiterated the state government's commitment to the welfare of all the sections of society, with a special focus on the vulnerable sections.

Lauding the initiatives undertaken by the Koli community and their hard work for the welfare of the society, Sukhu said that Rs 2,399 crore have been allocated for the Scheduled Caste Development Programme during the current financial year and the state government was also aiming at providing employment and self-employment opportunities to Scheduled Caste families.

The focus of the government was on education and health sectors, and Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding schools would be opened in all 68 assembly constituencies and Rs 300 crore will be spent in a phased manner, he added.

The chief minister also announced Rs 30 lakh for the construction of Ambedkar Bhawan in Rohru and honoured outstanding students from the Koli community on the occasion.

