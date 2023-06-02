EESL targets to roll out 10 million energy-efficient fans in India * State-owned Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) on Friday announced that it aims to roll out 10 million energy-efficient electric fans in India. EESL is actively encouraging the adoption of energy-efficient appliances, such as LED bulbs, tube lights, and high-performance fans, an EESL statement said.

Ceiling fans contribute to approximately 40 per cent of total residential electricity consumption, which accounts for over a quarter of India's overall electricity usage. By replacing all current ceiling fans with the most efficient models available today nearly 20 per cent of total residential electricity consumption can be diminished, it stated.

EESL aims to capitalise on this potential for savings by deploying 10 million 5-star energy-efficient ceiling fans across India, it added.

*** Hand holding exercise to be conducted for startups: Commerce & Industry ministry * The commerce and industry ministry on Friday said a hand holding exercise will be conducted for startups through multiple virtual and physical sessions, delegations, showcases, and specialised support.

To facilitate the growth of the National Startup Awards 2022 winners and finalists, the entrepreneurs will be guided through a variety of initiatives aimed at helping them overcome challenges and achieve even greater success.

These initiatives include investor pitching, government connections, corporate and unicorn engagements, brand showcase, and international market access, it said.

''The hand holding support has been aimed to provide the startups with the best showcase, learning and networking opportunities, building trust for their brand, creating a buzz around their product and giving them avenues to reach out to their potential customers,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)