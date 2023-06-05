Realty firm Elan Group appoints Manoj Adlakha as strategic advisor

Realty firm Elan Group on Monday said it has appointed Manoj Adlakha, ex-CEO for India business of American Express, as a strategic advisor to help the company in achieving higher growth.

Before joining Elan Group, Adlakha served as the CEO and then as International Head - Customer Marketing at American Express, where he played a pivotal role in driving the company's success for over three decades, Elan Group said in a statement.

During his tenure at American Express, he held various positions, including CFO, VP & Country Head - Global Corporate Payments, VP & Head- Sales & Marketing, and Head of Strategic Planning. Adlakha will be responsible for managing the various business aspects of the firm, including marketing to spur growth and strengthen the company's brand positioning, the company said in a statement.

Ravish Kapoor, Managing Director, Elan Group, said his (Adlakha's) extensive experience and exceptional leadership skills make him a valuable asset to the company.

''With my experience and expertise, I look forward to contributing to the growth and success of the company. Elan Group has already established itself as a leader in the industry, and I am confident that together we can achieve even greater milestones,'' said Adlakha, who is a Chartered Accountant and holds a B Com (Hons) degree from Shri Ram College of Commerce. Elan Group has developed many commercial projects in Gurugram and has now forayed into the residential segment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)